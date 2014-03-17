ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.2 186 reviews

Green Queen was bred by JB Dank Nugs and is the hybrid cross of Green Crack and Space Queen. Each of these strains has exceptional standalone effects, but when combined, their speedy and heady elements work in concert to create a strain greater than the sum of its parts. Green Queen’s aroma is skunky and subtly sweet, with hints of citrus and pepper on the finish. The effects are cerebral and euphoric without being overstimulating, though expect a notable boost of physical and mental energy. This bud is deep green with bright orange pistils.

 

Effects

Happy 57%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 49%
Energetic 45%
Relaxed 36%
Stress 44%
Pain 35%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 18%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

186

Lineage

Space Queen
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
