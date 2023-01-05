5 Pound Hammer
aka 5 lb Hammer
5 Pound Hammer effects are mostly calming.
5 Pound Hammer potency is higher THC than average.
5 Pound Hammer, also known as 5 lb Hammer,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, talkative, and hungry. 5 Pound Hammer has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, 5 Pound Hammer, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to 5 Pound Hammer
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
5 Pound Hammer sensations
5 Pound Hammer helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 5 Pound Hammer products near you
Similar to 5 Pound Hammer near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—