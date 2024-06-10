HybridTHC 28%CBD —
800 Club
800 Club is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with finance mentor Mike the Credit Champ. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 800 Club, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
800 Club strain effects
800 Club strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
800 Club strain reviews2
j........p
June 10, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
w........a
July 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic