HybridTHC 28%CBD

800 Club

800 Club is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with finance mentor Mike the Credit Champ. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 800 Club, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

800 Club strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

800 Club strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    50% of people say it helps with Arthritis

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

800 Club strain reviews2

June 10, 2024
Giggly, happy, mental relaxation with slight physical effect. Overall good for relaxing evenings
July 2, 2024
A wake-and-bake test: 9:00AM I hand rolled a 0.3 gram cigarette of 800-Club whole flower. I consumed 2/3 of that by inhaling the combustion. I experienced a surge of energy that lasted until 9:30AM I became enveloped in a dense fog of mental euphoria. That awesome moment of deep thought and near total body melt lasted until almost 10:00AM My ambition returned accompanied by a welcome “ideas and connections” type of cerebral enhancement. I went outside. Started mowing the lawn and messing around when I realized it was almost noon. I was surprised because I had not experienced "the munchies." That is a good thing for me. I am overweight. 12 NoonI I went inside and ate lunch, and then stopped eating, easily. After lunch I consumed the remains of the sample, in four consecutive doses through a water pipe. I then submitted this review and now plan to enjoy this most excellent experience. [Normal consumption pattern for me is half a gram of top shelf per day.]
