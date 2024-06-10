A wake-and-bake test: 9:00AM I hand rolled a 0.3 gram cigarette of 800-Club whole flower. I consumed 2/3 of that by inhaling the combustion. I experienced a surge of energy that lasted until 9:30AM I became enveloped in a dense fog of mental euphoria. That awesome moment of deep thought and near total body melt lasted until almost 10:00AM My ambition returned accompanied by a welcome “ideas and connections” type of cerebral enhancement. I went outside. Started mowing the lawn and messing around when I realized it was almost noon. I was surprised because I had not experienced "the munchies." That is a good thing for me. I am overweight. 12 NoonI I went inside and ate lunch, and then stopped eating, easily. After lunch I consumed the remains of the sample, in four consecutive doses through a water pipe. I then submitted this review and now plan to enjoy this most excellent experience. [Normal consumption pattern for me is half a gram of top shelf per day.]