92 Demon reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain 92 Demon.

92 Demon strain effects

Reported by 2 real people

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

92 Demon strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Yesterday
straight fire is where you going smoking this shit 🔥 head high if you sit still you eont mive and youll enjoy buy if your moving youll be moving accordingly
1 person found this helpful
July 15, 2024
If you get a chance to try this. Try it, I felt super hype really heavy hitting Sativa or at least that’s what it did for me.

