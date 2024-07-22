92 Demon reviews
92 Demon strain effects
92 Demon strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........v
Yesterday
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
straight fire is where you going smoking this shit 🔥 head high if you sit still you eont mive and youll enjoy buy if your moving youll be moving accordingly
t........o
July 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
If you get a chance to try this. Try it, I felt super hype really heavy hitting Sativa or at least that’s what it did for me.