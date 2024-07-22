SativaTHC 29%CBD —
92 Demon
92 Demon is a sativa-dominant weed strain cultivated by H-Town Hybrids from a genetic cross of Frostbite x Gelonade. This is an energizing strain that both feels and tastes like putting gas in the engine—without any unwanted anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 92 Demon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to 92 DemonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
92 Demon strain effects
92 Demon strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 92 Demon products near you
Similar to 92 Demon near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
92 Demon strain reviews2
Read all reviews
l........v
Yesterday
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
t........o
July 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric