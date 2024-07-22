SativaTHC 29%CBD

92 Demon

92 Demon is a sativa-dominant weed strain cultivated by H-Town Hybrids from a genetic cross of Frostbite x Gelonade. This is an energizing strain that both feels and tastes like putting gas in the engine—without any unwanted anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 92 Demon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

92 Demon strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Creative

92 Demon strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

92 Demon strain reviews2

Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
straight fire is where you going smoking this shit 🔥 head high if you sit still you eont mive and youll enjoy buy if your moving youll be moving accordingly
1 person found this helpful
July 15, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
If you get a chance to try this. Try it, I felt super hype really heavy hitting Sativa or at least that’s what it did for me.
Read all reviews

