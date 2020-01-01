A tribute to their first two popular strains, À La Mode by Green Team Genetics is a cross of their Milkbone and Cookie Pebbles. Combining a creamy cookie aroma and a fruity cereal milk flavor, buds fade from black or rich purple in the last few weeks of flowering, making for some lip-smacking eye candy.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find A La Mode nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry A La Mode nearby.
Products with A La Mode
Hang tight. We're looking for A La Mode nearby.