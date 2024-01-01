stock photo similar to Afberry
Afberry
write a review
Afberry is an indica-dominant autoflowering weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Koosh x Afghan Kush Auto. This is a deep purple plant with prodigious yields and a palate of earthy pine terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Afberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to AfberryOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Afberry products near you
Similar to Afberry near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—