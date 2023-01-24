Affie Taffie
aka Taffie
Affie Taffie effects are mostly energizing.
Affie Taffie is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing 91 Affie and Agent Orange. This strain features flavors that range from earthy oranges to pungent skunk. Affie Taffie is ideal for smokers with a high THC tolerance. This strain is known to cause the munchies, so plan accordingly.
Affie Taffie strain effects
Affie Taffie strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
