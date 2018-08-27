ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Justin at Trinity Sacred Rootz, Agape is a cross between Shasta Grape and Black Cherry. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Agape is the perfect strain for an adventure in the sun. Its buds carry purple hues throughout, and its grape and tropical fruit flavors draw you in further before finally imbuing the mind with inspiring euphoria.

Avatar for sh4n20n
Member since 2018
Great
EnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for TigerChristoLeone
Member since 2017
Smells GREAT out of the bag/jar...a burst of fruity candy like berry Starbust or something similar. Nice cerebral effects; will soothe stress and minor aches and pains. Eye pain and headaches, in particular, are nicely addressed by the Agape Strain. The phenotype that I received had small/medium ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Black Cherry OG
parent
Strain
Agape

