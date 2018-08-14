ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Black Cherry OG
Indica

4.4 96 reviews

Black Cherry OG

aka Black Cherry OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 19 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 96 reviews

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.

Effects

62 people reported 439 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 35%
Giggly 27%
Pain 35%
Stress 27%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 19%
Migraines 16%
Dry mouth 32%
Anxious 4%
Dry eyes 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

96

Lineage

Strain
Black Cherry OG
First strain child
Jesse's Girl
child
Second strain child
Agape
child

