Agharta, named after the mythological city at the center of Earth, was created by Gage Green Group (GGG) who crossed Colorado Bubba with Grateful Breath. Colorado Bubba, an award-winning cross, infuses its Northern Lights and OG characteristics into Agharta while Grateful Breath helps to bring density, yield, and potency to the strain. With the flavor and aroma of forest, pine, raspberries, and fuel, Agharta will provide a calming, tranquil experience for most consumers.