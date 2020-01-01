Agharta, named after the mythological city at the center of Earth, was created by Gage Green Group (GGG) who crossed Colorado Bubba with Grateful Breath. Colorado Bubba, an award-winning cross, infuses its Northern Lights and OG characteristics into Agharta while Grateful Breath helps to bring density, yield, and potency to the strain. With the flavor and aroma of forest, pine, raspberries, and fuel, Agharta will provide a calming, tranquil experience for most consumers.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Agharta nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Agharta nearby.
Lineage
Products with Agharta
Hang tight. We're looking for Agharta nearby.