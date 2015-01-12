ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Colorado Bubba
Indica

4.4 11 reviews

Colorado Bubba

aka Colorado Bubba Kush

Colorado Bubba

Colorado Bubba from Vault Genetics took 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Indica" category. A cross between Northern Lights #5 and '92 OG, this hybrid has a subtle floral aroma and powerfully sedating effects that encourage rest and relaxation.

Lineage

Northern Lights #5
OG Kush
Colorado Bubba
Agharta
