Colorado Bubba from Vault Genetics took 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Indica" category. A cross between Northern Lights #5 and '92 OG, this hybrid has a subtle floral aroma and powerfully sedating effects that encourage rest and relaxation.
