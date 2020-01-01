Bred by Alphakronik Genes as part of their Wonderland Series, Alice crosses Snowdawg with Gobbstopper, ramping up the sweet and fruity traits from one of its mother plants. Expect tall colas with wispy pink and purple hairs, and look for sweet papaya, honey, and lavender aromas in its terpene profile. All in all, Alice is a calm strain that will keep you grounded.
Strain spotlight
