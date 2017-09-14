ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gobbstopper
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Gobbstopper

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 34 reviews

Gobbstopper

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 34 reviews

Gobbstopper

Gobbstopper is a berry flavored indica strain and the second entry in Alphakronik Genes’ Wonka Series. Created by crossing Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush, Gobbstopper’s long-lasting fruity flavor opens up on the nose with sweet, tart fruit and savory earthiness. This strain’s aroma ranges from grape Pez with hints of tapioca to Mt. Hood raspberries and sandalwood. Its bud structure reflects its Kush genetics, offering deep colors and healthy trichome coverage. The effects are relaxing and floaty, “making you feel as if you were floating down a river of warm, melted chocolate,” or so says Alphakronik.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

34

write a review

Find Gobbstopper nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gobbstopper nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Gobbstopper

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Gobbstopper
First strain child
Madhatter
child
Second strain child
Queen of Hearts
child

Products with Gobbstopper

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gobbstopper nearby.

Most popular in