Alien Apple Warp
Alien Apple Warp effects are mostly energizing.
Alien Apple Warp potency is lower THC than average.
Alien Apple Warp is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Alien Apple Warp - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Alien Apple Warp strain effects
Alien Apple Warp strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
