Alien Orange Gum
Alien Orange Gum effects are mostly calming.
Alien Orange Gum potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Orange Gum is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originally bred by Obsoul33t Genetics. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Alien Orange Gum - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Alien Orange Gum strain effects
Alien Orange Gum strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
