Alien River
Alien River effects are mostly energizing.
Alien River potency is higher THC than average.
Alien River is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Alien Dawg and Sour Dubb. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and hungry. Alien River has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien River, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien River sensations
Alien River helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
