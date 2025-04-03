Alley Ooop is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Alley Ooop is a cross of the strains Ala-Mode x Gary Poppins. Alley Ooop is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Alley Ooop is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



