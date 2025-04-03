Alley Ooop reviews
m........6
April 3, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
tastes of spice and cream, burns slow and hits smooth, has a strong relaxing effect but it’s not as drowsy as some indicas. pretty unique strain, try if you can
r........n
March 12, 2025
Creative
Focused
Tingly
My favorite strain of 2024 from January to march I smoke this all the time
E........l
3 days ago
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Nice strain. The high comes on slowly and lasts a long time.