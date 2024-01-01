stock photo similar to Almond Mochi
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Almond Mochi

Almond Mochi is a cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics and produces very fat buds. Almond Mochi is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Mochi x Biscotti Dough. Almond Mochi averages 25% THC. Almond Mochi flowers in 50 to 55 days. We're still learning more about Almond Mochi, so leave a review.

