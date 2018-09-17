ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mochi
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Mochi
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 33 reviews

Mochi

aka Gelato 47, Mochi Gelato

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 33 reviews

Mochi

Mochi by Sherbinski is another strain that leans on the Cookie Fam lineage for flavor, potency, and stability. This phenotypic expression of Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies is an indica-leaning hybrid with beautiful, dense buds. Mochi’s appearance is a frosty mixture of purple and jade foliage knotted with bright red hairs. Its effects are very similar to that of its parent strains, offering moderate pain and stress reduction while imbuing the consumer with a calm and creative aura. The Mochi strain is also known by the names Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato. 

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 298 effects
Relaxed 95%
Sleepy 60%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 47%
Hungry 47%
Anxiety 65%
Insomnia 60%
Stress 56%
Depression 52%
Nausea 39%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Anxious 17%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

33

more reviews
write a review

Find Mochi nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mochi nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Mochi

Products with Mochi

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mochi nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Check Out These Mouthwatering Dessert Strains Sweetening California Menus
Check Out These Mouthwatering Dessert Strains Sweetening California Menus

Most popular in