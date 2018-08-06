ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Amnesia Ganja Haze
Sativa

4.5 4 reviews

Amnesia Ganja Haze

Amnesia Ganja Haze

Amnesia Ganja Haze is another award-winning strain from Sumo Seeds. The sativa is a genetic combination of the famous Amnesia Haze (a classic out of Amsterdam) and Silver Buddha Haze. This new twist on an old favorite garnered Sumo Seeds a 1st place win at the 2017 Semana y Copa Cannabica for Best Sativa, 1st prize for Best Indoor and Premio Especial Del Publico (Best Overall at the 2017 Il Castello Cannabis Cup), as well as 2nd place at the 2017 San Canuto Cup on the island of Fuerteventura. Exhibiting a strong Haze aroma of sour citrus and spiced tropical fruit, Amnesia Ganja Haze delivers a THC and terpene-heavy profile. This strain’s cerebral effects make it enjoyable for use throughout the day.      

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
Amnesia Ganja Haze

