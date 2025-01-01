stock photo similar to Andy Warhol
Andy Warhol
Andy Warhol is a strain bred by Lemonade. Andy Warhol is a cross of London Pound Cake 75 x Medellin. Andy Warhol phenos have an excellent chance to have a dessert-heavy terpene profile with the funk of the Medellin on top. Andy Warhol should have the potential for solid hash given how underrated the Medellin is when it comes to concentrates
