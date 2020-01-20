ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 17 reviews

London Poundcake

Coming from the Cookies Fam, London Poundcake is said to be a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. Expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

Lineage

Strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
London Poundcake
Strain child
Cheetah Piss
child

