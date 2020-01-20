Coming from the Cookies Fam, London Poundcake is said to be a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. Expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch.
