Animal OG is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, uplifted, and euphoric. Animal OG has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Animal OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
