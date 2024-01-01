stock photo similar to B-Cyde
Hybrid

B-Cyde

B-Cyde is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. B-Cyde is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. B-Cyde is a cross of Lemon Gello x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about B-Cyde so leave one of the first reviews.

