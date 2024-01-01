stock photo similar to B-Cyde
B-Cyde
write a review
B-Cyde is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. B-Cyde is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. B-Cyde is a cross of Lemon Gello x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about B-Cyde so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to B-CydeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop B-Cyde products near you
Similar to B-Cyde near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—