Eye Candy
Eye Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples and Bananas and Eye Candy. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a candy apple with a hint of banana. Eye Candy is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Eye Candy effects include happiness, creativity, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Eye Candy when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Compound Genetics, Eye Candy features flavors like apple, banana, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Eye Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Eye Candy might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eye Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
