Hybrid

Banana God x Waifu

Banana God x Waifu is a cannabis strain from breeder Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Banana God x Waifu seems to be a cross of Banana God x Waifu. We're still learning more about this new strain from this prolific breeder. Leave one of the first reviews of Banana God x Waifu.

