Banana God is a hybrid cannabis strain from California breeder Masonic Smoker that combines Banana OG with the breeder’s proprietary Wilson strain, itself a combination of Banana OG and Papaya It has a palate that evokes palm trees and tropical delights, with notes of citrus, juicy sweetness, and a touch of funky gas. The buds grow bulbous and bright with deep green veins and rock salt shine. Banana God is a sunny day strain, made to be shared with your inner circle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana God, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

