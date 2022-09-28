Banana Magic
Banana Magic potency is lower THC than average.
Banana Magic is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, giggly, and hungry. Banana Magic has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Magic, before let us know! Leave a review.
Banana Magic sensations
Banana Magic helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with Asthma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
