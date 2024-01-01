stock photo similar to Banana Nose Candy
Sativa

Banana Nose Candy

Banana Nose Candy is a cheeky, low-maintenance and sativa-dominant strain bred by Waffle House Genetics. It crosses Cuban Black Haze x Eternal Sunshine F2 for a headrush smoke that’s rich with sharp banana terps laced with classic Haze funk. Banana Nose Candy has intense stretch and yields bountifully. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Nose Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Banana Nose Candy strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Focused

Banana Nose Candy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    33% of people say it helps with Arthritis

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

