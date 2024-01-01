stock photo similar to Banana Nose Candy
Banana Nose Candy
Banana Nose Candy is a cheeky, low-maintenance and sativa-dominant strain bred by Waffle House Genetics. It crosses Cuban Black Haze x Eternal Sunshine F2 for a headrush smoke that’s rich with sharp banana terps laced with classic Haze funk. Banana Nose Candy has intense stretch and yields bountifully. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Nose Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Nose CandyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana Nose Candy strain effects
Banana Nose Candy strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Nose Candy products near you
Similar to Banana Nose Candy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—