stock photo similar to Bathwater
Bathwater
write a review
Bathwater is a hybrid weed strain bred by Umami Seed Company and made from a genetic cross of Zonuts x The Soap. Its aromatic profile of perfume, tangy Z pungency, vanilla, and tar make for a unique smoking experience—it also dumps for hash. Bathwater grows into deep violet buds accented with deep orange hairs, with a thick, white trichome coat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bathwater, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to BathwaterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bathwater products near you
Similar to Bathwater near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—