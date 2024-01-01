stock photo similar to Bathwater
Hybrid

Bathwater

Bathwater is a hybrid weed strain bred by Umami Seed Company and made from a genetic cross of Zonuts x The Soap. Its aromatic profile of perfume, tangy Z pungency, vanilla, and tar make for a unique smoking experience—it also dumps for hash. Bathwater grows into deep violet buds accented with deep orange hairs, with a thick, white trichome coat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bathwater, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

