The Soap
The Soap effects are mostly energizing.
The Soap potency is higher THC than average.
The Soap is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of The Soap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
The Soap sensations
The Soap helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
