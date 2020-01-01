ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Beckwourth Bud

Bred by Red Dirt Ridge Genetics out of Paradise, CA, Beckwourth Bud crosses their very own Black Roses with Lost Sierra Night Nurse, resulting in an indica-dominant strain. Buds are pungent with citrus and floral notes that are deep and complex with notes of fuel. Its high will slow you down and help you wrap up your evening in bed.

Lineage

Black Roses
Lost Sierra Night Nurse
Beckwourth Bud

