  3. Lost Sierra Night Nurse
Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Lost Sierra Night Nurse

Lost Sierra Night Nurse

Night Nurse is a fruity hybrid cross of Romulan x Orange Pez x Shishkaberry created by Red Dirt Ridge Genetics of Paradise, CA for Lost Sierra Cannabis Company. This balanced strain offers consumers a positive, uplifting buzz that turns down the volume on depression and anxiety. LS Night Nurse also offers a fruity terpene profile that is tart and jammy, satisfying the fussiest palates.

Reviews

2

Lineage

First strain parent
Romulan
parent
Second strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Strain
Lost Sierra Night Nurse
Strain child
Beckwourth Bud
child

Most popular in