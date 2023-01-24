Berry Baoxom
Berry Baoxom is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Trilogene Seeds. This strain is made by crossing Berry Blossom with Baox. Berry Baoxom has an earthy aroma mixed with berry undertones and spices. The flavor is earthy and piney with a kiss of sweet berry. Growers say Berry Baoxom is a fast-growing plant with purple buds and tight pistils.
