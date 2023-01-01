Berry Tite
Berry Tite is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Berries and Cream with Mactite. This strain tastes tart and fruity with hints of strawberries and blueberries. This strain is an ideal choice for a midday pick-me-up.
Berry Tite strain effects
Berry Tite strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
