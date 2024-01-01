stock photo similar to Betty Ford
Betty Ford
Betty Ford is an indica-hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Slurty3 x GovernMint Oasis. This is a pungent strain with vanilla and diesel terps and blinged-out trichome buds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Betty Ford, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
