GovernMint Oasis
GovernMint Oasis potency is higher THC than average.
Purple City Genetics does it again with their GMO and Gush Mints cross: GovernMint Oasis. Nearly-black purple buds have bright green accents and a heavy trichome frost that give off a strong aroma of cream, garlic, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. GovernMint Oasis has up to 30% THC and imparts a bevy of indica benefits, including a strong, sedating body high and mental calm. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GovernMint Oasis, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
