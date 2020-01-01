ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  BHŪ
BHŪ

BHŪ

Created by Gage Green Group (GGG), BHŪ is a cross between Foo Fighter and Grateful Breath. GGG selected the Foo Fighter phenotype from an outdoor full sun grow in Mendocino while Grateful Breath increases vigor, yield, and resin production. The strain creates beautiful rock-solid flowers with a greasy resin production. Flavors are fruity with notes of mangos, papayas, and a hint of rose. A special strain made from two of GGG’s creations, BHŪ is a strain that celebrates years of quality breeding projects. 

