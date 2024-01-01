stock photo similar to Big Hunk
Hybrid

Big Hunk

Big Hunk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Big Hunk is a delicious cross of Fatso and Papaya. We are still learning about Big Hunk's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Hunk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

