stock photo similar to Black Dynamite
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Black Dynamite

Black Dynamite is a cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes. Black Dynamite is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Pineapple Dolemite x Apples n Bananas. Black Dynamite averages 23 to 28% THC. We're still learning more about Black Dynamite, so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Black Dynamite

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Black Dynamite products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Black Dynamite near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Black Dynamite strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight