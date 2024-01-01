stock photo similar to Black Dynamite
Black Dynamite
Black Dynamite is a cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes. Black Dynamite is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Pineapple Dolemite x Apples n Bananas. Black Dynamite averages 23 to 28% THC. We're still learning more about Black Dynamite, so leave a review.
