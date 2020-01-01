ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Crossing Organkid OG-kush 2003 and an unknown kush, Black Label is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group. It has a pine and lemony scent with dense resinous buds. Black Label is great for winding down at the end of the evening as its fast-acting high helps sedate both body and mind.

