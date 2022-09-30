Black Skunk
aka Black Skunk Kush
Black Skunk effects are mostly calming.
Black Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Black Skunk - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Black Skunk sensations
Black Skunk helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
