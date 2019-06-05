Bred by Eugenius, Bleugenius is a select CBD-dominant flower that provides clear-headed and calming effects. It has gorgeous, fluffy, dark green buds consisting of dark purple hues with a lovely coat of crystal resin. Bleugenius has a muddy and dank citrus scent that transitions to a floral berry aroma once ground up. However, it has a woody and grassy taste.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Bleugenius nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bleugenius nearby.
Products with Bleugenius
Hang tight. We're looking for Bleugenius nearby.