  3. Bleugenius
Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Bleugenius

Bleugenius

Bred by Eugenius, Bleugenius is a select CBD-dominant flower that provides clear-headed and calming effects. It has gorgeous, fluffy, dark green buds consisting of dark purple hues with a lovely coat of crystal resin. Bleugenius has a muddy and dank citrus scent that transitions to a floral berry aroma once ground up. However, it has a woody and grassy taste.

Avatar for motherway
Member since 2019
Works great for my post-concussion headaches, and puts me into a relaxed state without the THC effect so I can go about my day.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
