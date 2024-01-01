stock photo similar to Blooberry Z
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Blooberry Z

Blooberry Z is a weed strain from Terphogz, the popularizers of Original Z. Blooberry Z is a 60% indica hybrid cross of Dankster Blooberry x Z. It yields a medium to high amount and its hash yield is medium to high. It finishes in about 49-56 days. Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blooberry Z

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blooberry Z products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blooberry Z near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blooberry Z strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight