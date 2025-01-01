Blue Gelonade
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Blue Gelonade
BG
Hybrid
Blue Gelonade potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Gelonade is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Blue Gelonade is a pairing of Gelonade and Blucci. Blue Gelonade’s mother, Gelonade, is a legendary pairing of the Lemon Tree S1 and Gelato #41. It was the most award-winning strain that came out of Connected Cannabis Co.’s work breeding Gelato #41. Blue Gelonade’s terpene profile combines the creamy lemon terps of Gelonade with the paint thinner notes of Blucci.
