Blue Gelonade is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Blue Gelonade is a pairing of Gelonade and Blucci. Blue Gelonade’s mother, Gelonade, is a legendary pairing of the Lemon Tree S1 and Gelato #41. It was the most award-winning strain that came out of Connected Cannabis Co.’s work breeding Gelato #41. Blue Gelonade’s terpene profile combines the creamy lemon terps of Gelonade with the paint thinner notes of Blucci.