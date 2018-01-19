Blue J is a cross of TGA Subcool’s Jillybean and Oregon Blue by Heroes of The Farm. Raised by Geek Farms, this potent cross combines exceptionally flavorful West Coast genetics to create a unique strain with robust and stable attributes. It boasts a freshly baked blueberry muffin aroma that fills the room with sweet, herbaceous smoke. Blue J is a solid option for cannabis consumers looking to stimulate their appetite and invigorate their mind.
