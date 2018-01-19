ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue J
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blue J
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

5 3 reviews

Blue J

Blue J

Blue J is a cross of TGA Subcool’s Jillybean and Oregon Blue by Heroes of The Farm. Raised by Geek Farms, this potent cross combines exceptionally flavorful West Coast genetics to create a unique strain with robust and stable attributes. It boasts a freshly baked blueberry muffin aroma that fills the room with sweet, herbaceous smoke. Blue J is a solid option for cannabis consumers looking to stimulate their appetite and invigorate their mind. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

write a review

Find Blue J nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue J nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Jillybean
parent
Strain
Blue J
Strain child
River Song
child

Products with Blue J

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue J nearby.

Most popular in