River Song by Geek Farms is a fruit-forward mashup of Blue J and Dr. Who. Geek Farm’s proprietary Blue J strain contributes sweet, fruity flavors to Dr. Who’s earthy, berry overtones, creating a sugary bouquet of dark fruit and berries. River Song lulls the consumer’s mind into a calm, hazy state that mutes stress and anxiety. But beware, this strain can dismantle motivation, making it a carefree treat to be strategically savored near the end of the day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
No reviews yet.
Find River Song nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry River Song nearby.
Lineage
Products with River Song
Hang tight. We're looking for River Song nearby.